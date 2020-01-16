Dwayne Johnson And Wife Lauren Hashian's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You In Shock: Read

Dwayne Johnson recently got married to his long-time girlfriend, Lauren Hashian and since then the two have been trending on social media. The fans are showing their support for their famous couple by sharing photos of them on social media. The two have been popular figures since they started their career in the entertainment industry. Dwayne has been a prominent figure of Hollywood since he left his wrestling life behind. Read more to know about Dwayne Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hasian's combined net worth

The couple has a combined net worth of $ 325 million.

Dwayne Johnson's net worth

Dwayne Johnson scored his first major acting role in the film, The Scorpion King which managed to give him fame and popularity worldwide. Since then he has starred in various movies alongside known faces like Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Zac Efron, Jason Statham, Vin Diesel, and Jack Black. As of 202020, Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s net worth is $320 million.

Dwayne Johnson's movies

Central Intelligence (2016)

Baywatch (2017)

San Andreas (2015)

Moana (2016)

Hercules (2014)

Furious 7 (2015)

Pain & Gain (2013)

The Scorpion King (2002)

Snitch (2013)

Skyscraper (2018)

Jumanji (2017)

Lauren Hashian's net worth

Lauren is popular for her singing, songwriting skills and also is a model at times. Lauren's father was a popular musician, Sib Hashian, known for his drumming skills while playing for the band Boston. She was also seen in the reality television show, R U the Girl, which was hosted by the TLC members T-Boz and Chilli. As of 2020, Laura Hashian is $5 million.

Popular songs by Lauren Hashian

Only You (2011)

Stay (2002)

Go Hard (2017)

You are Mine (2013)

Memory (2015)

