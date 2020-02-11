Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Congratulates Daughter Simone For Signing Contract With WWE

Dwayne Johnson became a Hollywood superstar after unloading back to back blockbusters in the cinematic universe. However, his roots go deep with WWE, where he tasted his first success. Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Simone Johnson is ready to continue his family's legacy as she has recently signed a contract with WWE.

WWE: The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson joins WWE

The 18-year-old has already started training at the WWE Performance Centre. She is walking on her father’s footsteps. No wonder, it’s a matter of pride for Dwayne Johnson as the WWE veteran went on to congratulate his daughter through Instagram.

The former WWE champion posted a picture with his daughter and wrote, “Dreams ain’t just for dreamers. Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe and @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first-ever fourth-generation WWE athlete. Carry your family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn and own. So proud. live your dream. Let’s work.”

Apart from Dwayne Johnson, Simone Johnson was also congratulated by her mother Danny Garcia. The Rock’s wife posted a video on her Instagram which showcases the legacy of Dwayne Johnson’s family. She captioned the post, “It’s been the blessing of my life to watch you grow 2simoneGJohnson & while the legacy of the family may be your platform, your future will be uniquely yours to earn. Congrats my love on living your dream & welcome to @WWENXT @WWE.”

(Image courtesy: YouTube of WWE)