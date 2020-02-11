Triple H, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson And Others Congratulate Simone On Signing With WWE

After it was revealed that Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Simone Johnson has decided to join WWE, many WWE superstars took to Twitter to congratulate the upcoming star. WWE COO and former WWE Champion Triple H took to Twitter and congratulated Simone Johnson. Triple H revealed that it was Simone Johnson’s incredible drive which led her to the WWE ring.

For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & was determined to make this dream a reality - this is for you. I’m beyond thankful for this opportunity & ready to get after it.



Let’s do this. @WWE @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5lSKbWnHf7 — 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) February 10, 2020

Carrying on the legacy and beginning her own. @SimoneGJohnson has earned her place at the @WWEPC training with the best in our industry. Congratulations, Simone! https://t.co/DfJCV3p4zG — Triple H (@TripleH) February 10, 2020

Thank you so much🙏🏽 I’m so grateful for this. https://t.co/PtxCaySLJy — 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) February 10, 2020

Dwayne Johnson and others congratulate Simone:

Simone Johnson’s father Dwayne also took to Instagram and expressed his emotion. The former WWE Champion said that he is proud of Simone’s decision and asked her to carry the family name with pride. Simone Johnson’s aunt and former WWE Divas champion Natalya also congratulated the upcoming star. Natalya claimed that she will have an incredible journey. Dwayne Johnson’s cousin Nia Jaz also reacted to the news and said that Simone was built for the ring.

The coolest thing is...... you’re about to blaze your own incredible trail! Couldn’t be happier for you, @SimoneGJohnson. #WrestlingItsInOurBlood https://t.co/ZA9Mu8vrrm — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) February 10, 2020

.@SimoneGJohnson, the daughter of 10-time world champion @TheRock and @DanyGarciaCo, has begun training to become a WWE Superstar at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla.https://t.co/vlSuRRMa0M — WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2020

Simone Johnson is on her way to becoming the first fourth-generation superstar in WWE history. Before her and her father Dwayne Johnson, her great-grandfather ‘High Chief’ Peter Maivia and grandfather Rocky Johnson had wrestled in WWE. Simone Johnson has begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to become a WWE superstar.

