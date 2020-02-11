The Debate
The Debate
Triple H, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson And Others Congratulate Simone On Signing With WWE

WWE News

After it was revealed that Dwayne's daughter Simone Johnson has decided to join WWE, many WWE superstars took to Twitter to congratulate the upcoming star.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Triple H

After it was revealed that Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Simone Johnson has decided to join WWE, many WWE superstars took to Twitter to congratulate the upcoming star. WWE COO and former WWE Champion Triple H took to Twitter and congratulated Simone Johnson. Triple H revealed that it was Simone Johnson’s incredible drive which led her to the WWE ring.

Dwayne Johnson and others congratulate Simone:

Simone Johnson’s father Dwayne also took to Instagram and expressed his emotion. The former WWE Champion said that he is proud of Simone’s decision and asked her to carry the family name with pride. Simone Johnson’s aunt and former WWE Divas champion Natalya also congratulated the upcoming star. Natalya claimed that she will have an incredible journey. Dwayne Johnson’s cousin Nia Jaz also reacted to the news and said that Simone was built for the ring.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Simone Johnson is on her way to becoming the first fourth-generation superstar in WWE history. Before her and her father Dwayne Johnson, her great-grandfather ‘High Chief’ Peter Maivia and grandfather Rocky Johnson had wrestled in WWE. Simone Johnson has begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to become a WWE superstar.

Published:
COMMENT
