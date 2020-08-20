Dwayne Johnson Shares Video Of Fan Imitating Evergreen And Iconic The Rock Trash Talk

Rising to fame for his famous trash-talk, Dwayne Johnson entertained WWE fans for years before moving on to an equally illustrious acting career in Hollywood. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was dubbed The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment and has won eight WWE Championships during his time with the WWE. The 48-year-old actor recently shared a fan's video on Twitter, who was imitating The Rock's famous WWE trash talk.

The Rock Twitter: Dwayne Johnson shares video imitating his iconic WWE trash talk on Twitter

Damn 🔥🔥this is really good my man 👍🏾👏🏾

these were great times in @wwe!

Me + a live 🎤 in front of 20,000 RABID fans. #summerslam https://t.co/cXbIaTD1e6 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 19, 2020

The video was posted by Cole Anderson-James, who often posts videos enacting characters from the Office or some other shows. Anderson-James also has a YouTube channel and TikTok account, often posting funny content on both platforms. One of his latest videos was promoting the SummerSlam 2020, where he chose to revisit The Rock's trash talk, sharing a link to the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network event. The SummerSlam 2020 will be held on Sunday, August 23, 7:00 PM PST (Monday, August 24, 4:30 AM IST) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Dwayne Johnson retweeted Anderson-James' video, commending the latter's effort. "Damn this is really good my man," Johnson wrote. The People’s Champion then went on to tag the WWE, recalled his good old wrestling days, where he performed live in front of a "rabid" crowd of 20,000 people. Johnson made his debut as the "good guy" during the 1996 Survivor Series, further developing his character into someone who delivered popular catchphrases and trash talk before taking down his opponent with his signature ending move – The Rock Bottom.

Has Dwayne Johnson retired from the WWE?

While The Great One is yet to officially announce his retirement, the American-Canadian icon agreed to have "quietly retired" from wrestling at WrestleMania 32. However, the WWE legend could return for one or two bouts in the future. As per reports, there are countless rumours about The Rock facing Roman Reigns during his retirement game.

Dwayne Johnson's last WWE appearance was on SmackDown's 20th Anniversary episode on October 4, 2019. He had teamed up with Becky Lynch for a promo before attacking King Cobain. More rumours suggest that The People’s Champion could return for WrestleMania 37. During a press conference, Reigns had spoken about wanting to face The Rock at WrestleMania 37, which is scheduled in 2021 at the SoFi Stadium in California.

Johnson, who is a California-native, admitted that he too would love to face Roman Reigns in the future. However, the bout may not happen anytime soon.

