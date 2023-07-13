Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson And WWE Superstar Are Having A Bitter Feud On Twitter

In what could be termed as a rather unexpected one-to-one, one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, The Rock, has been embroiled in a Twitter battle with a rising star in the promotion. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who hasn't appeared in the squared circle for almost a decade, has still got it when it comes to trading an old-school insult. While addressing a rookie, the former WWE Champion went down memory lane and highlighted an episode that he feels was all "cringe". So, what was cooking this time, and who was at the end of The Rock's fury? Let's find out.

The Rock engages in a Twitter battle with Grayson Waller

From the luxurious sets of Hollywood, the established showstopper, The Rock, has once again raised his famous eyebrow to the place which he calls his home. Johnson, recently engaged in a social media warfare with WWE SmackDown superstar Grayson Waller. The back-and-forth started after Waller posted a video on Twitter, in which he daringly claimed that his SmackDown debut at Madison Square Garden was better than what The Rock had. The video post came to the notice of The People's Champ, who delivered a retort on it in his typical suave.

Grayson Waller followed it up with a proposal to The Rock to enter the "Grayson Waller Effect". It is a segment on SmackDown, that Waller hosts and each week brings a new guest in it. Probably someday down the road, The Rock may drop by and look to give Waller a Rock Bottom.

Grayson Waller stood up to John Cena at WWE MITB

Before The Rock, Grayson Waller had come face-to-face with the 16-time World Champion John Cena. In the recently culminated WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Waller interrupted Cena and impressively endured the hostile London crowd and the mic-work of the leader of the Cenation.

Following a skirmish with Cena, Waller made his in-ring debut against the Rated R superstar Edge. While it was a lost cause but he put in a commendable effort to demonstrate that he is a bright contender to become the main event superstar in the future.