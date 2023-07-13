The Undertaker Urges WWE To Bring Back Missing Superstar Into His 'original Character'

Undertaker is one of the most influential WWE superstars of all time. The phenom entertained the WWE Universe for more than two decades and amassed countless memories. After announcing his in-ring retirement, the deadman now makes an impact through his voice as an expert. In the recent affair, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion laid his stance on the status of a superstar who has been out of action for months.

The Undertaker wants to WWE to bring Bray Wyatt back in his 'original character'

The Undertaker offers his thoughts on Bray Wyatt's current WWE run. Wyatt hasn't been seen by fans since shortly before WrestleMania 39 when he was setting up a match with Bobby Lashley. But that never happened since Wyatt vanished from television. Speaking to Metro's Alistair McGeorge, Undertaker gave his thoughts on the former WWE Champion and how he's been booked since returning at Extreme Rules 2022.

They need to back Bray’s character up to the original character, get away from – they’ve kind of got themselves booked into a situation where it’s kind of difficult for him to have matches. I think the original Wyatt Family Bray, that’s the money. I got to work with Bray at ‘Mania the year after I got concussed in the Brock match. I worked with Bray – I think a lot of him, and I like what he’s doing. I think they just have to figure out how to… they need to back it up I think. His promos, and then his ability to work – he’s an incredible, incredible worker but he’s not getting the opportunity to do it. I hope the best for him, I really do think a lot of him. We’ll see what happens there.

Bray Wyatt's peculiar return

Wyatt's return to WWE television remains unknown. Since his return, he has only worked one televised match, where he defeated LA Knight in the Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble. Following his return, Wyatt had been displaying multiple personalities and working alongside Uncle Howdy. However, since he went off TV, there has been multiple rumors around his imminent return. But no concrete plan has come in place to have him back.