Kurt Angle Names Wrestling Superstar As Talented As AJ Styles But Never Made It To The WWE

The world of wrestling inhibits a slew of talented individuals but only a few of the many get the limelight and global attention. While it is a common opinion that in order to become a superstar a wrestler has to make it to the esteemed squared circle of WWE. However, names like AJ Styles and Kenny Omega bring contradiction in the perspective, and according to Kurt Angle there was one more name that though could not come into the realm of WWE, but was extremely talented and the promotion that had his services did not use his potential to an optimum level.

3 things you need to know

Kurt Angle won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics

Angle had a successful career in the WWE

Kurt Angle is now retired from in-ring action

Kurt Angle heaps praise on Christopher Daniels

During a recent episode of the "Kurt Angle Show," Kurt Angle praised veteran wrestler Christopher Daniels, calling the Fallen Angel TNA's best-kept secret. Angle brought up the subject of their 2012 feud for the TNA — now Impact Wrestling — tag titles.

"I think AJ and I were put together to be a formidable tag team for Kaz and Daniels. Because they were the guys that were holding the titles. They were the guys that the company was building around to be the tag team champions and AJ and I were singles wrestlers," Angle said.

Christopher Daniels wrestling for Ring of Honor; Image: ROH

'He was the best kept secret': Kurt Angle on Christopher Daniels

Angle stated that even though he and Styles won the titles, they were never intended to have a long reign. Rather, their team was assembled specifically to work with Frankie Kazarian and Daniels. Angle then expressed his surprise at how little TNA did with Christopher Daniels, despite his talent as a wrestler.

"He was the best-kept secret in the company. That kid could do anything. He, I'm not gonna lie to you about this, he was just about every bit as good as AJ was. He was a heavyweight wrestler, he was an X-Division wrestler, he could talk on the microphone just as good as anybody else."

"He had all the skills to be a main event wrestler for the WWE. He really did. And I'm not sure why it never occurred for him, but, you know, Chris was always underutilized no matter where he went."