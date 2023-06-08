Last Updated:

WWE Hall Of Famer Iron Sheikh Passes Away; The Rock, Triple H & Others Remember His Legacy

WWE Hall of Famer Iron Sheik has passed away at the age of 81. The Iron Sheikh, also known as Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, died peacefully.

Prateek Arya
WWE Hall of Famer Iron Sheik has passed away at the age of 81. The Iron Sheikh, also known as Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, died peacefully, according to a statement that was published on his official social media account. Vaziri is survived by his 47-year-old wife Caryl and his children Tanya, Nikki, Marissa, and son-in-law Eddie along with his five grandchildren and two nephews. 

In the 1970s, a talented Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler by the name of Iron Sheik started to make his mark in the fight world. He rose to prominence in the 1980s by competing against stars like Hulk Hogan. He was a former WWF World Heavyweight champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. In his time in the ring, he was a hated heel. Along with Hogan, he had legendary in-ring feuds with Bob Backlund and Sgt. Slaughter. 

As the news spread of his passing, the flow of tributes started to come in. WWE has also paid respect to the legendary superstar. And Some of the biggest superstars, from Triple H to The Rock, have also expressed grief on the passing of the all-time great. 

With WWE being a huge community of superstars and fans, irrespective of the passing of time, what happens in the ring becomes eternal and the superstars get immortality status. Similarly, as Iron Skeik has left the world, one more time the motto of the WWE has made its reverberation, and Sheik will now remain the bearer of Then, Now, and Forever. 

