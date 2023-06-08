WWE Hall Of Famer Iron Sheikh Passes Away; The Rock, Triple H & Others Remember His Legacy

WWE Hall of Famer Iron Sheik has passed away at the age of 81. The Iron Sheikh, also known as Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, died peacefully, according to a statement that was published on his official social media account. Vaziri is survived by his 47-year-old wife Caryl and his children Tanya, Nikki, Marissa, and son-in-law Eddie along with his five grandchildren and two nephews.

In the 1970s, a talented Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler by the name of Iron Sheik started to make his mark in the fight world. He rose to prominence in the 1980s by competing against stars like Hulk Hogan. He was a former WWF World Heavyweight champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. In his time in the ring, he was a hated heel. Along with Hogan, he had legendary in-ring feuds with Bob Backlund and Sgt. Slaughter.

As the news spread of his passing, the flow of tributes started to come in. WWE has also paid respect to the legendary superstar. And Some of the biggest superstars, from Triple H to The Rock, have also expressed grief on the passing of the all-time great.

RESPECT THE LEGEND FOREVER

WWE is saddened to learn that Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, known the world over as WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, at age 81.



WWE extends its condolences to The Iron Sheik's family, friends and fans.

The legend. An all-time great performer and WWE Hall of Famer who brought his character to life and transcended our business.



My condolences to The Iron Sheik’s family, friends and fans. — Triple H (@TripleH) June 7, 2023

Rest in Power, Uncle Sheiky ❤️

Thank you for paving the way 🙏🏾

Rest in Power, Uncle Sheiky ❤️ Thank you for paving the way 🙏🏾 Love, light and strength to Caryl & the ohana x — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock)

We will miss you Bubba #HUMBLE — WYATT 6 (@Windham6)

Our family is sad to hear that the Iron Sheik has passed. May his family and friends be surrounded with love at this time. Our sincere condolences for your loss. Rest in Peace Sheik. — Rowdy Roddy Piper

REMEMBERING THE IRON SHEIK The wrestling world lost a true legend today, with the passing of Khosrow Vaziri, better known to fans across the globe as The Iron Sheik. Although I never got to know The Sheik well, I was fortunate to have been on hand for two of his most iconic… — Mick Foley

I was sad to hear @the_ironsheik passed away. He had an amazing impact on many throughout the world. Sheik and I enjoyed blasting eachother publicly. All in fun. He was a man with an incredible personality. Gonna miss you Sheiky Baby! #itstrue — Kurt Angle

With WWE being a huge community of superstars and fans, irrespective of the passing of time, what happens in the ring becomes eternal and the superstars get immortality status. Similarly, as Iron Skeik has left the world, one more time the motto of the WWE has made its reverberation, and Sheik will now remain the bearer of Then, Now, and Forever.