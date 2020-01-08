Dwayne Johnson's Reaction To The Undertaker's Claim During TV Interview Is PRICELESS

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers to have ever competed in WWE and that brings up a number of rivalries. The 54-year-old WWE veteran is no longer active in the promotion but that does not affect his relevancy in the fight game. In real life, Mark Callaway has always been a closed person and has not been a part of many television interviews, unlike other WWE Superstars. However, The Undertaker impressed each and every WWE fan when he went on to praise Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in an off-air segment during one of his rare interviews.

WWE News: Dwayne Johnson has got The Undertaker’s respect and vice versa

Dwayne Johnson is another big name of WWE that has had an equally strong impact in Hollywood. The Rock went onto become one of the biggest superstars of WWE before he made a move towards the cinematic universe in the 2000s. Like The Undertaker, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also enjoyed a spectacular career in WWE. No wonder, The Phenom respects The Rock and his gesture towards Dwayne Johnson says it all. The Phenom was getting prepared for a television interview when Dwayne Johnson appeared at the studio. The Undertaker was thrilled to see the fellow WWE Hall of Famer and the duo shook hands. Later, The Undertaker turned his attention towards the presenter and said: “You see that? The ‘Great One’ lives.” Relive the moment.

WWE: Dwayne Johnson and The Undertaker shared a healthy rivalry

WWE fans were lucky enough to witness two of the best superstars go against each other inside the ring. The Rock and The Undertaker fought against each other on many occasions but the ‘Casket Match’ from 1999 remains a notable one. Take a look at their fight.

