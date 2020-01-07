Dwayne Johnson Praises Bill Gates; Calls Him A 'bud' And 'twin'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most loved heroes in Hollywood. But before he joined Hollywood as a full-time entertainer, we all knew him as the face from WWE. The name "Rock" was his wrestling name and he was one of the most popular wrestlers of WWE.

Earlier, on January 7, 2020, Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram to share a video of himself with Bill Gates at the CES of 2001. In the video, Dwayne is seen standing alongside Bill Gates at the launch of the first X-Box. He penned a really nice message for the software giant Microsoft’s founder. Here is what he had to say:

Dwayne Johnson's post on Bill Gates

In the message, Johnson wrote: “Making CES history with my bud (and twin) @thisisbillgates 👊🏾🥃. On this day back in 2001 Bill asked me to help him launch the WORLDS FIRST XBOX. Bill’s ambition was to change the world of video games forever - and he did just that. Happy to say that years later, my relationship with @microsoft is still going strong as we continue to partner up to bring XBox’s and joy to Make-A-Wish kids and kids in need around the world. What’s special about Bill and worth incredible praise is that he’s as generous as he is brilliant. With all of his admirable self-made success, he’s also dedicated his life to philanthropy in education, health and poverty. A true genius and business mogul of our generation who inspires me to continue to build with two hands, make impact and give back every step of the way. Good times, my friends. In my shades 🕶😂🤦🏽‍♂️ #OGXBox."

Dwayne Johnson is seen calling Bill Gates as his friend and also referred to him as a "twin". He also spoke about his relationship with the company and how Microsoft’s Make-A-Wish kids are working strongly.

Dwayne Johnson also praised Bill Gates. He also spoke about the success Bill Gates has got and his dedication to changing the world through philanthropy in education, health, and poverty. Dwayne also spoke on how Bill Gates has inspired a generation of people.

