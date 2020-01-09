Triple H Comments On CM Punk And AJ Lee's Rumoured WWE Return

Triple H is currently busy promoting the upcoming NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II show in the UK. During a press conference for the PPV, Triple H talked about many things related to NXT and its future.

While talking about WWE’s future, WWE COO was asked about the possibilities of CM Punk and AJ Lee returning to the WWE ring. He replied by saying that if CM Punk, AJ Lee, WWE and all the parties related want to make it happen, then they can absolutely return.

“I don’t think that’s ever been a factor, of somebody, saying this person should be here, or that person should be here. In a perfect world? Yeah, sure. Again, you’ve heard Vince echo that sentiment so many times of the years, never say never!” said Triple H.

Stephanie McMahon wants CM Punk and AJ Lee back in the WWE ring

After CM Punk’s WWE backstage debut, fans have been asking FOX and WWE to invite CM Punk’s wife and former Divas Champion AJ Lee on the show.

Recently, WWE CBO and Triple H's wife Stephanie McMahon was being interviewed by Metro UK. She revealed that she wants to see CM Punk and AJ Lee back in the WWE ring. Stephanie also praised Lee and said that she is a huge fan of her. She added that Lee deserves as much credit as any other woman on the current WWE roster.

"I personally enjoy watching both of them perform. I think Punk’s been pretty vocal that he’s not interested in an in-ring return right now, but for sure, that would be interesting. And I would love to see AJ Lee back in the women’s division," said Stephanie McMahon to Metro UK.

