Triple H Hints At WWE Title Run For Drew McIntyre Ahead Of Royal Rumble

WWE COO Triple H is currently busy promoting the upcoming NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II show in the UK. During a press conference for the PPV, Triple H talked about many things related to NXT and the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV. When talking about the Men's Royal Rumble match contenders, Triple H praised Drew McIntyre and called him a strong wrestler. When asked whether 2020 will see 'The Scottish Psychopath' become the WWE Champion, the COO said it was a possibility.

Triple H said that Drew McIntyre has had an incredible run from the start of his WWE career and he is still young and has a lot to prove. Talking about Drew McIntyre’s comeback, Triple H said that McIntyre left for a while and when he realised what he wanted, he came back to the WWE ring. He has now become a good performer and for him, the sky is the limit.

"He's an incredibly hard worker and he's as serious as serious can be. He wants to be the best in the world and, when you have that type of attitude and that strong work ethic, absolutely, it's a possibility," said Triple H.

Booker T praises Drew McIntyre says he will eliminate Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2020

In the recent episode of WWE Backstage, Booker T talked about the matches scheduled to happen on the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble PPV. When asked about who he thinks will eliminate WWE champion Brock Lesnar during the Men’s Royal Rumble match, Booker T said that Drew McIntyre can eliminate the Beast as he has what it takes. Booker T said that 2020 can be Drew McIntyre’s year as he is a strong wrestler. Booker T added that Drew McIntyre wants a championship wrapped around his waist and he can fulfil his dream by winning at WWE Royal Rumble 2020.

