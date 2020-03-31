Edge Reveals WWE Superstars He Wants To Face After Storyline With Randy Orton Concludes

Edge made his much-awaited return in this year’s Royal Rumble PPV and is expected at the main event of WrestleMania 36 with Randy Orton. Edge is currently busy promoting the two-day WrestleMania 36 event and is making a lot of media appearances. Recently, while talking about his future in WWE, Edge revealed the several storylines he would love to be a part of. The Rated R Superstar also revealed the WWE superstars he would like to work with in the future.

Edge returns to WWE, reveals stars he would love to fight

While talking to ESPN, Edge told WWE that Edge vs AJ Styles has to happen. Edge said he and AJ Styles have been in the wrestling industry for around 20 years, but never fought each other in a singles match. Edge said that he would love to face Roman Reigns as fans would love to see Edge vs Roman Reigns. Edge said that he and Roman Reigns had ‘something going’ at Royal Rumble 2020 and something incredible could happen in the future. Edge also revealed that he would love to see Edge vs Seth Rollins in the future.

“Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Aleister Black for sure, Matt Riddle, WALTER, Tommaso Ciampa, Velveteen Dream. Give them all to me, man,” said Edge.

Edge returns to WWE, talks about WrestleMania 36 being kept without a live audience

Talking about WrestleMania 36, Edge said that WWE is about to do a thing which has never been done before. He said that the steps WWE took were necessary and superstars have to figure out a way to display an incredible performance, despite no audience. Edge then broke character and praised his in-ring rival Randy Orton.

Edge said Randy Orton is one of the best and he is confident that he and Randy Orton will be able ‘pull off the task’. Edge said that he has worked with Randy Orton before, so he has a good in-ring relation with 'The Viper'. Edge said that he is really excited for WrestleMania 36 and can’t wait to perform with Randy Orton at the PPV.

