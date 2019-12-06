WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Praises RAW Champion; Becky Lynch Reacts To It

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon’s attempt to praise WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch received a very unusual response from the star. Stephanie stated that 2019 had been The Man’s year. Lynch, who saw the tweet, responded by posting a picture of herself attacking Stephanie in the ring.

19 Becky Lynch Moments That Prove 2019 Was, In Fact, The Year Of "The Man" https://t.co/nEcC94lP7u — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) November 28, 2019

Recently, an online portal had listed some of the great moments from this year’s WWE which proved that 2019 belonged to Becky Lynch. Stephanie responded to the report, agreeing with their analysis. In her response, Lynch posted a picture that showed The Man attacking the WWE CBO.

There is no denying 2019 was the year of The Man. 💪👩‍🦰 @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/DXI8e8xXQf — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 4, 2019

Lynch has had a tough road to WrestleMania. After winning the Women’s Royal Rumble, the Man was attacked by then WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. She also got involved in a rivalry with the McMahons. In February, she attacked Stephanie in the ring.

This should have been number one. pic.twitter.com/CrnGlpkBVU — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 5, 2019

On the following episode of SmackDown, the Man slapped WWE EVP and Stephanie’s husband Triple H. She went on to win the women’s titles at WrestleMania35. She still carries the RAW women's title.

Watch Becky Lynch attack Stephanie McMahon

