Edge Returns: What Next For Rivalry Between Edge And Randy Orton Leading To WrestleMania?

After nine years, Edge returned to the WWE ring at Men’s Royal Rumble 2020. During the match, Edge eliminated Randy Orton and teased the upcoming storyline. Rumours turned out to be true as Randy Orton attacked Edge on WWE RAW. He sent the Rated R Superstar to the hospital. After that, WWE did everything they could to build up an Edge vs Randy Orton storyline for WWE WrestleMania 36. WWE even gave Randy Orton an incredible promo which he delivered last week before attacking Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix. Now, Edge is scheduled to return on WWE RAW to hype up the WrestleMania 36 storyline.

What can happen on WWE RAW

According to many, Edge can enter the red ring with revenge on his mind and call out Randy Orton. The two can again deliver an excellent promo before Edge destroys Randy Orton. In the end, Edge can challenge Randy Orton for a match at WrestleMania 36 and make the rumours official. As WrestleMania 36 is just a few weeks away, WWE will keep on building up the Edge vs Randy Orton storyline.

The future of Edge vs Randy Orton storyline:

According to many, at WrestleMania 36, Edge will defeat Randy Orton and will make his return official. Earlier, it was revealed that Edge has signed a 3-year contract with WWE. Fans believe that Edge can do a few more PPVs with Randy Orton before moving to the next opponent. Some think that Edge may start a storyline with Seth Rollins after Randy Orton and the two may face each other at SummerSlam 2020.

The Rated R Superstar is allegedly getting $9 million to make 25 televised appearances and perform in 9 matches in three years. Now that he has performed at Royal Rumble 2020 and appeared on an episode of WWE RAW, Edge has 8 matches and 24 appearances left.

