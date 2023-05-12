Edge Drops Emotional Video Before WWE Title Tournament; Fans Urge To 'Finish The Story'

The WWE would host the World Heavyweight Championship tournament on Friday Night SmackDown. While Seth ‘Freaking’ Rollins from Monday Night RAW has qualified, Friday night would have some mega triple-threat action. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is in the tournament and will square off against Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles. But ahead of the match, the Rated R Superstar dropped a major hint that it could be the last of him in the ring.

Ahead of the Championship tournament in SmackDown, Edge shared a video to address the WWE Universe from his social media account, Twitter. He mentioned his enthusiasm to win the battle and head to Jeddah to clash against one of his former Nemesis.

Edge shares a moving video and reveals the ultimate aim

The clip had Edge sitting in his ‘second home’ and doing some reps ahead of Friday Night. He acknowledged AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio’s glory and is confident to have a stellar match. The Rated R Superstar foresees winning the clash and is opening up about finishing his story and becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. The Hall of Famer also said it would be the last in the ring if he could not finish the job.

READ MORE | Randy Orton Might Return After The Exit Of Iconic WWE Superstar Over Contract Disputes

“It’s gonna end soon and I gotta end it right this time. And there’s no better way to finish it than to win the World Heavyweight Championship. And when I lose it, that’s it. I’m done,” He mentioned in the video.

Twelve years ago, Edge had to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship title due to his neck injury, which forced him to retire. But now that he is back, he kept hunting for one more championship win. The 11-time world champ also said that the new title resembled the Big Gold, which he had to vacate.

Netizens root for Edge over Seth Rollins for NOC clash

The WWE Universe was certainly rooting for Seth ‘Freaking’ Rollins to win the title at Night of Champions. But Edge’s video has the fans standing behind him who want the former World Champion to finish the story.

Finish your story Edge 👏🏿 They think they know you — Hollywood Houngan (@DonRubix) May 11, 2023

Welp. If I wasn’t cheering for you before, I am now. Right in the feels. pic.twitter.com/aAwDqABRGT — A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@_kennythoughts) May 11, 2023

reclam what you didn’t lose edge pic.twitter.com/AziygWWu67 — epic closing (@ClosingEpic) May 11, 2023

SETH CAN WAIT, GO WIN THAT THING EDGE — shum (@dakotuakai) May 11, 2023

This is what I’ve been saying🙌🏻 — Joey Karni from The Angle Podcast (@theangleradio) May 11, 2023

The triple threat battle in Friday Night SmackDown certainly has everyone talking. Eventually, it will all come down to the Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Who will become the new champ? It is subject to witness.