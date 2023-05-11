Randy Orton Might Return After The Exit Of Iconic WWE Superstar Over Contract Disputes

Wrestler Randy Orton is probably one of the biggest names in the history of the WWE and has earned loads of fan following with his performance and with his career that has spanned for more than two decades. Now there is a buzz among the WWE Universe that the legend killer might make a return to the squared circle.

The WWE has reintroduced the World Heavyweight Championship under which Randy Orton is probably known to be one of the biggest contenders. However, Orton has struggled with a back injury which has been one of the biggest reasons for him to be away from the wrestling ring.

Will Randy Orton make a return to the WWE Universe?

However, Dave Meltzer who is from the Wrestling Observer believes that with Drew McIntyre's contract about to end soon and there is a necessity to replace the Scottish Warrior with a big name, there can be a possibility that Randy Orton might make a return to the company.

Dave Meltzer recently said that WWE in need to fill the place of the top name like Drew McIntyre, can bring in Randy Orton which will also lead to his comeback to the big stage. McIntyre, another key figure in WWE, has reportedly been in dispute with WWE over a new contract and will likely be on his way out, leaving an undeniable void that needs to be filled with superstars of equal caliber.

''Because McIntyre right now is working with the idea there’s a good chance he’s finishing up, he could do a big program for the title as a challenger and finally leave. Perhaps at that point, Randy Orton could return", said Drew Meltzer.

Randy Orton was scheduled to face Roman Reigns in the WWE Summerslam in the year 2022 but due to his back injury, he is yet to make a return to the big stage.

Randy Orton along with Matt Riddle faced "The Usos" in a Friday Night Smackdown but the pair was unable to win the match as the Undisputed Universal Heavyweight champion Roman Reigns aided his cousins. After the match, Reigns and "The Bloodline" attacked Riddle and Orton. This put the WWE fans in tears as their favourite superstar got brutally beaten up by Roman Reigns and his cousins. Since then the Viper has stayed away from WWE appearances.

Still, there is a possible sense of Randy Orton to return and the fans are speculating about the dream matchup and the impact his presence will have on the WWE landscape as the wrestling world eagerly awaits his return.