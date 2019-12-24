Edge Has Started Training To Make His In-ring Comeback In WWE: Reports

Earlier, PWInsider revealed that the former WWE Champion Edge will be making his in-ring comeback at Royal Rumble 2020. Now, there are rumours that the Rated R Superstar has started training for his much-awaited return. Wrestling-Edge revealed that Edge is currently training at the WWE performance centre and is working hard to get back in shape. According to sources, Edge was recently seen in Pittsburgh where he was said to be meeting WWE officials.

WWE’s head physician also lives in Pittsburgh and it looked like the WWE Hall of Famer was looking to get clearance to make his in-ring return. Fans want to see a WrestleMania match between CM Punk and Edge. There are also rumours that 'The Best in the World' can make his WWE return soon.

A little story with this one. Growing up, my mom and I watched Cheers together religiously. Then Frasier. That was our Thursday nights sorted throughout my teen years. Last year while my mom was undergoing chemo… https://t.co/vVKSwl8uXG — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) December 17, 2019

Edge to make his in-ring comeback in Royal Rumble

American media portal PWInsider recently surprised fans by reporting that former WWE champion Edge is scheduled to make his return in the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV. The 'Rated R Superstar' was last seen in the WWE ring at SummerSlam back in August 2019. He had speared Elias in the middle of the ring. The portal also revealed that Edge would make his much-awaited comeback against an A-list WWE superstar and the rivalry between the two will go on till WrestleMania 36.

“We’ve heard that Edge signed a new deal with WWE. My gut feeling is we’ll see Edge in the Royal Rumble as a surprise and possibly even see him do a few matches on major events.”

