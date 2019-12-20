The Debate
Edge Signs New Contract With WWE For In-ring Return, May Appear In Royal Rumble: Reports

WWE News

PWInsider recently surprised fans by reporting that the former Tag-Team Champion Edge is scheduled to make his return in the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Edge

American media portal PWInsider recently surprised fans by reporting that the former WWE champion Edge is scheduled to make his return in the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV. The 'Rated R Superstar' was last seen in the WWE ring at SummerSlam back in August 2019, where he speared Elias in middle of the ring. The portal also revealed that Edge would make his much-awaited comeback against an A-list WWE superstar and the rivalry between the two will go on till WrestleMania 36.

“We’ve heard that Edge signed a new deal with WWE. My gut feeling is we’ll see Edge in the Royal Rumble as a surprise and possibly even see him do a few matches on major events.”

According to sources, Edge was recently seen in Pittsburgh where he was said to be meeting WWE officials. WWE’s head physician also lives in Pittsburgh and it looked like the WWE Hall of Famer was looking to get clearance to make his in-ring return. Fans want to see a WrestleMania match between CM Punk and Edge. There are also rumours that 'The Best in the World' can make his WWE return soon.

Edge’s WWE achievements and overview

Edge is one of the most decorated professional wrestlers of all-time, having won 31 championships in the WWE overall. In 2012, WWE voted him as both the third-best World Heavyweight Champion and 20th best wrestling villain in WWE history. However, he and Christian are known for being the greatest WWE Tag-Team Champions in history. Edge headlined multiple pay-per-view events for WWE (including WrestleMania XXIV) and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Christian in 2012. Aside from professional wrestling, Edge also appeared in the many movies and TV shows like Weakest Link, Deal or No Deal, The Flash and many more.

Published:
