WWE RAW Highlights: The O.C. Win, Rey Mysterio Retains US Title Against Seth Rollins

This week’s WWE RAW started and ended with The Authors of Pain (AOP) and Seth Rollins punishing their opponents. The night was headlined by a match between Rollins and Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship title. The night also saw the WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch calling out Asuka for a match and Rusev was also seen brutalising No Way Jose.

WWE RAW results of top matches

Kevin Owens defeats Mojo Rawley

Kevin Owens came into the RAW ring to seek his revenge from the AOP and Seth Rollins, but he was interrupted by Mojo Rawley. Rawley said that he wants a No Disqualification match after last week’s event and Owens accepted the challenge. Owens dominated from the start and punished Rawley till the end. He then delivered a Stunner and then powerbombed Rawley through a table to secure an easy win. After his win, Kevin Owens called out The Authors of Pain and Seth Rollins. 'The Beastslayer' answered the call and the trio punished Owens to end the segment.

The O.C. defeats Randy Orton and The Viking Raiders by pinfall

The Viking Raiders came out hot but were stopped by the O.C. After controlling the match for a while, The O.C. was stopped by Randy Orton. However, when The Viper’s knee gave out, the match turned on its head. Randy Orton tried to deliver an RKO, but Luke Gallows pushed him off into a Phenomenal Forearm. AJ Styles then pinned Orton to secure the win.

WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio retains his title

In the main event of WWE RAW, fans saw the Masked Luchador dominate Seth Rollins from the start. However, an interruption from AOP helped Rollins take over the match. Seth Rollins started punishing the Master of 619, but Rey Mysterio recovered and started dominating. As Rey Mysterio was about to deliver the 619 for the win, the AOP came in, causing a disqualification. After the match, the trio brutally attacked Mysterio and when Samoa Joe tried to stop them, he received a double chokeslam from the AOP.

Other matches/segments happened on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley defeats Cedric Alexander by pinfall

Drew McIntyre defeats Zack Ryder by pinfall

Becky Lynch challenges Asuka

Rusev defeats No Way Jose by pinfall

Erick Rowan defeats Travis Horn by pinfall

Charlotte Flair defeats Chelsea Green by pinfall

Ricochet defeats Tony Nese by pinfall

Aleister Black defeats Deonn Rusman by pinfall

Buddy Murphy defeats Joeasa by pinfall

