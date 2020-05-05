Edge And Randy Orton To Return On WWE RAW After Their Barbaric WrestleMania 36 Match

After WWE RAW went off-air, WWE took to Twitter and announced when Edge and Randy Orton will return. Neither of the superstars have returned to WWE RAW since their match at WrestleMania 36. Fans have been asking WWE to bring back Edge and Randy Orton for weeks, and it looks like WWE has given in to their demands. WWE confirmed that both Edge and Randy Orton will appear on next week’s WWE RAW.

What to expect in next week’s episode?

Fans believe that Edge could call Randy Orton out to the WWE ring and settle things with 'The Viper' after he took his revenge at WrestleMania 36. However, some fans are speculating that the feud between Edge and Randy Orton will go on for a few more weeks. Randy Orton could attack Edge and keep the storyline alive. Fans on social media believe that Randy Orton and Edge could become friends again and bring back their iconic Rated-RKO tag-team.

Why is WWE bringing back Edge and Randy Orton?

According to many, WWE is bringing back all the A-listers because the promotion is seeing a huge fall in viewership ratings since the past few weeks. WWE asked AJ Styles to return this week and participate in Money in the Bank qualifiers. Since WrestleMania 36, WWE RAW has not featured A-list superstars like Randy Orton, Edge, Brock Lesnar and others in any episodes. Apart from AJ Styles, WWE RAW currently features A-listers like Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

The viewership ratings of WWE RAW are so low that last week’s WWE RAW drew the second-lowest viewership numbers in company’s history. Last week’s episode drew a reported 1.82 million viewers. The December 23, 2018 episode of WWE RAW holds the lowest viewership record as it drew only 1.78 million views. The first hour of last week’s show drew 1.95 million viewers, the second hour drew 1.89 million viewers and the final hour drew 1.62 million viewers.

