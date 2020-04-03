AJ Styles Vows To Leave The Undertaker's Broken Body In The Boneyard At WrestleMania 36

After The Undertaker called him an a**clown and promised to take him down at WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles answered back while vowing to "break The Undertaker’s bones". AJ Styles slammed The Undertaker for only showing up during WrestleMania season and said, "everyone wants to be ‘bad**’ during WrestleMania, but I’m phenomenal all year." AJ Styles ended his tweet while claiming that he is going to enjoy destroying The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 and leaving him alone in the boneyard.

Everyone wants to a “badass” (see what I did there?) around #WrestleMania. I’m phenomenal all year. Every year.



Bring what you got left. I plan on leaving your broken body in the middle of the boneyard.



This one’s gonna be good. #WWERaw https://t.co/ofT00izzgU — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 31, 2020

The Undertaker slams AJ Styles on WWE RAW

During his WWE RAW segment, The Undertaker slammed AJ Styles and said that 'The Phenomenal One' crossed a line when he included his wife Michelle McCool in their feud. The Undertaker said that the disrespect will cost AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. The Undertaker then called AJ Styles an a**clown and showed off the gravestone he made for his WrestleMania 36 opponent. He ended the segment stating that after WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles will ‘Rest in Peace’.

"You're going to pay the ultimate price for disrespecting her, my wife, Michelle McCool," said The Undertaker.

The future of the AJ Styles vs The Undertaker storyline

According to many, AJ Styles will defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 and The Phenom will make his retirement official. However, few also believe that The Undertaker could come out victorious and continue the storyline with AJ Styles. After his storyline with AJ Styles ends, The Undertaker could once again go on a long break and return before WWE SummerSlam or WrestleMania 37.

