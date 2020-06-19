Undertaker Claims Backlash Match Between Randy Orton And Edge Brought Tears To His Eyes

WWE Backlash 2020 entertained a lot of fans with its impressive segments and matches. “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” between Edge and Randy Orton was hailed by many and it certainly lived up to expectations. Several WWE legends and Hall of Famers later opened up about the match and praised Edge and Randy Orton for putting on a gripping performance. On the latest episode of the ‘After The Bell’ podcast, WWE veteran The Undertaker also voiced his opinion regarding the match between Edge and Randy Orton.

The Undertaker said that he almost shed a tear while watching “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” because he hasn't watched that kind of wrestling match in a long time. Undertaker revealed that he liked everything about the Edge vs Randy Orton storyline. “I understand the time parameters, they had a lot of time, but my gosh, what a story they told. What an unbelievable story,” said The Undertaker.

Edge vs Randy Orton 2: Undertaker called Edge up after WWE Backlash 2020

The Undertaker also stated that he got in touch with Edge after WWE Backlash 2020 and congratulated him for delivering a “phenomenal” match. The Undertaker said that the next time he goes to the WWE Performance Center, he’s going to ask the wrestlers to watch the WWE Backlash match between Edge and Randy Orton. “Just the little nuances of the things that those two guys did last night, it just... it was phenomenal,” The Undertaker added.

Edge vs Randy Orton 2: Edge suffers torn triceps at WWE Backlash

After indulging in a back-and-forth for months, Edge and Randy Orton faced each other for the second time at WWE Backlash 2020. ‘The Apex Predator’ won this round, seemingly proving that he’s a better wrestler than Edge. In the process, he also took revenge for the loss he faced at WrestleMania 36. After the match, it was revealed that Edge suffered a torn triceps and was sent to the hospital for further examination. WWE recently revealed that Edge underwent surgery on Wednesday and was sent home a day later. Currently, The Hall of Famer is currently in rehab.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com