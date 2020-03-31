Edge Calls Randy Orton ‘junkie’ On Intense WWE RAW Return Ahead Of WrestleMania 36

Last week, Randy Orton accepted Edge’s Last Man Standing match challenge and called him a junkie. 'The Legend Killer' then vowed to finish Edge’s career and promised that he will send him back home. Responding to Randy Orton's accusation, Edge agreed and called himself a wrestling junkie. He then told Randy Orton that he has no idea what "grit" actually means. Edge said the only great thing Randy Orton has done in WWE was to leave 'The Evolution'.

Also Read l WWE RAW Results: Lesnar addresses McIntyre, Edge returns: WWE News

Edge then looked at the camera and revealed his definition of grit. “Never being anyone's lackey, putting together a Hall of Fame career off his own back, being forced to retire and then still finding a way back, that is grit.” Edge said that he has passion and the only time he saw passion in Randy Orton was when they used to work together. Edge said Randy Orton made a huge mistake when he mentioned the names of his kids. Edge ended the segment calling Randy Orton a 'junkie' and vowed to make 'The Viper' regret hurting his wife.

Also Read l WWE RAW Results: Brock Lesnar slams Drew McIntyre; Randy Orton, Edge returns: WWE News

The future of Edge vs Randy Orton storyline

According to many, at WrestleMania 36, Edge will defeat Randy Orton and will make his return official. Earlier, it was revealed that Edge has signed a 3-year contract with the WWE. Fans believe that Edge could do a few more PPVs with Randy Orton before moving on to the next opponent. Some think that Edge may start a storyline with Seth Rollins after Randy Orton and the two may face each other at SummerSlam 2020.

Also Read l WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre confronts Brock Lesnar; Edge returns

The Rated R Superstar is reportedly getting $9 million to make 25 televised appearances and perform in nine matches in three years. Now that he has performed at Royal Rumble 2020 and appeared on four episodes of WWE RAW, Edge has 8 matches and 21 appearances left. After his match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36, Edge will only be seen in 8 matches in three years.

Also Read l WWE RAW results, highlights: AJ Styles returns; Randy Orton thrashes Edge returns