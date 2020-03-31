WWE RAW Results: Lesnar Addresses McIntyre, Edge Calls Orton 'Junkie', Undertaker Returns

In the last WWE RAW episode before WrestleMania 36, fans saw the return of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman as they addressed Drew McIntyre. Edge also made an appearance and delivered a great promo to hype up his upcoming WrestleMania 36 match against Randy Orton. The Undertaker made a live appearance and slammed his WrestleMania 36 opponent AJ Styles. Shayna Baszler, on the other hand, confronted WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch ahead of WrestleMania 36.
The Undertaker opened the show where he was not seen in his usual persona. He was in his American Bada** character which he used to use many years ago. The Undertaker slammed AJ Styles and said The Phenomenal One crossed a line when he talked about his wife Michelle McCool. The Undertaker ended the segment showing off the gravestone he made for his WrestleMania 36 opponent.
After a video package recapping Edge and Randy Orton’s recent feud, 'The Rated-R Superstar' appeared in a backstage promo talking about 'The Viper'. Edge said he is completely ready to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 and thanked the WWE Universe for their support. He called Randy Orton a 'Junkie' and asked him to bring everything at WrestleMania 36.
Brock Lesnar once again entered the ring to hype up his upcoming match with Royal Rumble 2020 winner Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Paul Heyman again picked up the mic and did what he always does, which is to praise his client Brock Lesnar. He ended the segment by predicting the upcoming match and said 'The Beast' will manhandle Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.
