Edge Opens Up On Equation With Jeff Hardy After His Infamous Fallout With Matt Hardy

Edge recently talked to Peter Rosenberg where he revealed how his relationship with fellow WWE star Jeff Hardy changed after his infamous controversy with Matt Hardy and Lita. Around 2005, The Rated-R Superstar had an affair with Lita while she was still in a relationship with Matt Hardy. Edge was a very good friend of both Jeff and Matt Hardy, which made things a lot worse. After Matt Hardy found out about Edge and Lita, he broke up with Lita and allegedly had a huge argument with Edge.

Edge, Lita and Matt Hardy controversy: Edge speaks about the Hardy Boyz and his current relationship with Jeff Hardy

While speaking about his relationship with the Hardy Boyz, Edge said that he and his partner Christian would have dinner with Jeff and Matt Hardy where they would talk about their in-ring performances. However, Edge admitted that after “the incident” a couple of things changed between him and the Hardy Boyz. While the affair did not affect Jeff Hardy personally, Matt Hardy and Edge's infractions couldn't be overlooked. Edge confirmed that things turned frosty between him and Jeff Hardy as well, but claimed that they are all in a better place after resolving their differences.

“We went through a period, as I think any brother who would support his brother, but then we came out of it on the backside, and I think when we all realized we ended up in better places anyway, and we all grew from it, it was just a lousy way to do it, but that’s all you can do, that’s life.”

Edge’s affair with Lita resulted in his divorce with his second wife Lisa Ortiz in November 2005, almost a year after their marriage. After that, Edge started dating former WWE superstar Beth Phoenix and the two had a daughter and named her Lyric Rose Copeland in 2013. On May 2016, their second daughter Ruby Ever Copeland was born. Edge and Phoenix got married in October 2016, which was also the Rated-R Superstar’s 43rd birthday.

Matt Hardy, on the other hand, started dating Rebecca Reyes after leaving Lita and the two got married in October 2013. On June 2015, they had their first child, Maxel, and two years later they welcomed their second son, Wolfgang. On December 4, 2019, Reyes gave birth to their third son, Bartholomew.

