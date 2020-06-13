WWE SmackDown Results: AJ Styles Defeats Daniel Bryan, Sheamus And Jeff Hardy Sign Deal

As the entire WWE Universe approaches towards the WWE Backlash 2020, things are seemingly getting heated up between the contestants. The latest episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed a couple of twists and turns with some ‘high voltage’ in-ring contests that have apparently left the wrestling fans stunned for all the right reasons. In this week’s WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan battled each other for the Intercontinental Championship Tournament finals where AJ Styles went on to hand Daniel Bryan a crushing defeat.

Apart from that, the latest WWE SmackDown saw a three-on-three contest between Heavy Machinery, Braun Strowman and Dolph Ziggler. Moreover, Sheamus and Jeff Hardy have also signed the contract for their in-ring contest at the WWE Backlash 2020 live. Here’s what happened in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown: WWE SmackDown results and SmackDown highlights

Non-Title Match: Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeats The New Day

The nail-biting matchup ended instantly after Kofi Kingston failed to apply the turnbuckle over Shinsuke Nakamura. Both, Cesaro and Nakamura unveiled a “team game” as they notched the impressive victory. The duo is expected to set their eyes on tag-team titles soon.

Intercontinental Championship tournament finals: AJ Styles defeats Daniel Bryan

Both AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan went to the distance in the contest. Although Daniel Bryan managed to outclass AJ Styles on several occasions, it was apparently not enough to take out ’The Phenomenal One’. AJ Styles got the ‘last laugh’ as he vanquished Daniel Bryan in the contest

Three-on-three match: Braun Strowman and Heavy Machinery defeats John Morrison and The Miz

Otis appears to be enjoying his best spell in WWE, as he went on to claim another commendable victory over John Morrison and The Miz, with assistance from Braun Strowman. Mandy Rose was also present in the ringside during the matchup. Not only did the Heavy Machinery and Braun Strowman win the contest, but Otis further brought his lover Mandy Rose inside the ring to celebrate his victory

WWE Women’s Tag-Team champions Sasha Banks and Bayley came out for a celebration

Sheamus and Jeff Hardy have signed the contract for the WWE Backlash 2020 live match up

— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 13, 2020

Image courtesy: WWE