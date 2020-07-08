Edge Reveals The WWE Superstar He Would 'die To Get In The Ring With'

Edge recently appeared on ESPN's Cheap Heat podcast where he gave props to former WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet and other WWE superstars. When the Rated-R Superstar was asked about who he'd like to work with once his feud with Randy Orton ends, he named Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Matt Riddle, Ricochet and WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles. While talking about Ricochet, Edge said that he loves the in-ring abilities of the high-flyer and revealed that he would "die to get in the ring with” him.

"Yeah, there's Rollins, that's a gimme. There's AJ Styles. A guy like Cesaro, a guy like Shinsuke, Matt Riddle. I look at a guy like Ricochet - oh my God - I'd die to get in the ring with him," Edge said.

After Edge made this statement, fans started asking WWE to set up a match between the Hall of Famer and Ricochet. The match will give a huge bump to Ricochet’s career and could potentially establish him as one of the prominent figures in WWE. Though Ricochet has a huge fan following and incredible in-ring skills, WWE is yet to give him the push fans claim he deserves. Ricochet’s last major match was at the Super ShowDown PPV, where he lost to then WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Apart from Ricochet, Edge namecalls Seth Rollins, AJ Styles

Earlier last month, Edge had picked Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and others to be his future opponents. While talking to ESPN, Edge said that WWE "has" to schedule Edge vs AJ Styles in the future. The Rated-R Superstar pointed out that he and AJ Styles have been in the wrestling industry for around 20 years, but never fought each other in a singles match. Edge said that he would love to face Seth Rollins as fans would love to see an Edge vs Seth Rollins match-up. “Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Aleister Black for sure, Matt Riddle, WALTER, Tommaso Ciampa, Velveteen Dream. Give them all to me, man,” said Edge.

Image Source: WWE.com

