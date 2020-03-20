Edge And Roman Reigns Argue Over WrestleMania 36 Main Event Spot

After WWE announced that they are turning WrestleMania 36 into a two-day event, Roman Reigns took to Twitter and claimed that he is going to headline one day of WrestleMania 36. However, Edge responded to Roman Reigns tweet and said that after Randy Orton accepts his WrestleMania 36 challenge on WWE RAW, they are going to headline the PPV. Edge then mocked Roman Reigns and said that the lone wolf is back in his yard after nine years.

Also Read l Paige believes Randy Orton vs Edge needs to be WrestleMania 36's main event

Aw that’s cute Big Pup. But whether you realize it or not, if @RandyOrton has the nads to accept my challenge for #WrestleMania we’ve already marked our territory on what the real main event is. After 9 years the wolf is back in the yard. #LastManStanding #MainMainEvent https://t.co/MZ4umW1NYB — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 19, 2020

Also Read l Edge challenges Randy Orton to 'Last Man Standing match' at WrestleMania 36

Edge and Roman Reigns’ current storylines before WrestleMania 36

On the work front, Edge appeared on the recent episode of WWE RAW where he challenged Randy Orton for a match at WrestleMania 36. During his promo, Edge slammed Randy Orton for attacking his wife Beth Phoenix and said he is going to get revenge on The Viper. Edge said that Randy Orton is jealous of him because he can’t make an incredible return after staying away for nine years. In the upcoming episode, Randy Orton could accept Edge’s challenge and the two could face each other at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l Edge scheduled to make sensational WWE RAW return on THIS date: WWE News

Roman Reigns, on the other hand, will face WWE Universal Champion Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 and they are scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown to sign contracts of the upcoming title match. According to many, Roman Reigns could win the match as Goldberg has been getting a lot of hate from fans since WWE Super ShowDown. However, few believe that the storyline between Goldberg and Roman Reigns could continue for months.

Also Read l The Undertaker debuts new look on WWE RAW; fans speculate 'biker gimmick' comeback: WWE News