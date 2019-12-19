Stone Cold Steve Austin Expects Andrade To Become The Next WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was recently interviewed by a sports website where he was seen praising WWE RAW superstar Andrade. The Texas Rattlesnake revealed that the people who are currently at the top, have all the right to stay at the top, but Andrade has been proving that he has what it takes to be the top player. Austin said that he watched Andrade perform a few years ago and since then he knew he will be someone someday.

"But I called this two years ago watching his match when he did the favours for somebody that night, and I said, 'Man, this Andrade kid is going to be a player one of these days.' I think he's proving that," said Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Though Stone Cold Steve Austin praised Andrade, he also revealed that the RAW superstar has a long way to go. He said that Andrade has to keep on experimenting and tweak his character because he still has time. He added that Andrade can do it as "The kid's a hell of a damn worker." Talking about how to become a top Superstar, Austin said, people at the top knowhow to resonate with the people, that’s why they are at the top. Others also have to come up with something which people love.

On Wednesday, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin celebrated his 54th birthday and earlier he posted a video on his Twitter account where he can be seen thanking fans. In the video, the Texas Rattlesnake can also be seen saying that he’s going to make his 54th year of life and the year of 2019 a ‘badass year’. Fans can also see the former WWE champion two bottles of beers in his iconic style.

