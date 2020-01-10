Edge Signs New Deal With WWE, Can Stay With The Company For Months: Reports

Earlier, PWInsider revealed that the former WWE Champion Edge will be making his in-ring comeback at Royal Rumble 2020. Now, there are rumours that the Rated R Superstar has signed a big deal with the company. According to WrestlingNews, Edge’s new deal will see him not just make a cameo or do a segment on Royal Rumble. He will also appear on WWE’s regular shows. The date of the contract is not specified, but some believe that Edge will be in WWE till WrestleMania 36.

“We’ve been told that it has a very nice upside to it financially and you have to think it’s not just a legends deal where they just have him show up and have him do promos,” a source informed WrestlingNews.

Also Read l Triple H hints at WWE title run for Drew McIntyre ahead of Royal Rumble

According to Wrestling-Edge, the former WWE superstar is currently training at the WWE performance centre and is working hard to get back in shape. According to sources, Edge was recently seen in Pittsburgh where he was said to be meeting WWE officials. WWE’s head physician also lives in Pittsburgh and it looked like the WWE Hall of Famer was looking to get clearance to make his in-ring return. Fans want to see a WrestleMania match between CM Punk and Edge. There are also rumours that 'The Best in the World' can make his WWE return soon.

Also Read l Royal Rumble: Brock Lesnar can be eliminated by Drew McIntyre, feels Booker T

Edge to make his in-ring comeback in Royal Rumble

American media portal PWInsider recently surprised fans by reporting that Edge is scheduled to make his return in the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV. The 'Rated R Superstar' was last seen in the WWE ring at SummerSlam back in August 2019 where he had speared Elias in the middle of the ring. Since then, fans have been asking WWE to bring back Edge.

“We’ve heard that Edge signed a new deal with WWE. My gut feeling is we’ll see Edge in the Royal Rumble as a surprise and possibly even see him do a few matches on major events,” a source told PWInsider.

Also Read l Brock Lesnar set to return on RAW after declaring his involvement in Royal Rumble match

Also Read l Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns among stars confirmed for Men's Royal Rumble