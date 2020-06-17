Which WWE Star Has Coronavirus? Fans Speculate As Developmental Talent Tests Positive

"WWE wrestler coronavirus" has been the top news all over social media since the news broke that a WWE developmental talent had tested positive for coronavirus. The news was confirmed by WWE associate medical doctor Dr Jeffrey Dugas, who said that the development talent was present at the WWE training facility on June 9. The talent has not been at the Performance Center since then. However, the one question that has been frequently asked on social media is 'Which WWE star has coronavirus?'

BREAKING: A developmental talent in WWE who was last on site at the Performance Center on June 9 has tested positive for COVID-19.



All talent, production crew and employees who were on-site will now be tested.



Following the results, WWE plans to proceed w/ normal schedule. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 16, 2020

Which WWE star has coronavirus?

As of now, the answer to 'Which WWE star has coronavirus?' remains unknown. The identity of the developmental talent remains under the wraps. Reports suggest that the WWE will soon conduct a press conference where it will reveal the identity of the talent while also touching upon the precautions the company has taken since the news broke. The promotion reportedly suspended all tapings on Tuesday in order to test all on-screen and backstage personnel for the virus.

Which WWE star has coronavirus? WWE COVID-19 positive news

The repetitive use of 'WWE developmental talent' suggests the person who has contracted the virus is not from the main roster, i.e. WWE RAW and SmackDown. Over the course of the last few weeks, the company began using NXT talent and backstage personnel as crowd during the weekly shows. While a glass boundary separated the fan section from the on-screen stars, the members of the crowd were seen breaching the social media guidelines on more than once occasion. According to ESPN, the WWE developmental talent was a member of the audience during their tapings on June 9.

The people that show up as fans aren't even that distant from each other. I'm already worried that there could be a slow increase in how many people show up as time passes which is not good at all, especially when they're not even allowed to wear facial protection. — Edward🎮🕹️🤼 (@EdEddnEddyyy) June 16, 2020

WWE Wrestler Coronavirus

Among all speculation surrounding the 'WWE Wrestler Coronavirus' news, Jeffery Dugas confirmed that no other member has reported symptoms since June 9. After the aforementioned testing of all WWE staff members, employees and superstars, the company will resume production as usual.

According to PWInsider, there was a huge gathering at the Performance Center as talent and staff were tested for COVID-19 for the first time. WWE superstar Mojo Rawley shared a short video of him being tested to social media. Reports indicate a host of WWE talents are concerned about their health and an outbreak within the WWE.

Some section of the members are also disappointed that WWE started allowing fans (although a select few) who mingled with the developmental talent during the weekly shows.

Precautionary #COVID19 testing! Gotta make sure we’re healthy and safe to entertain the globe every week!



I’m telling you, this test is really not bad at all! No pain, just a weird feeling! So don’t hesitate in case you need to take your test! #StaySafe #StayHYPED pic.twitter.com/sx3ib3f5yB — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 16, 2020

