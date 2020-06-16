Edge Undergoes Torn Triceps Surgery, Will Be Out For 6-8 Months After Brutal Fight

Edge ‘The R-Rated Superstar’ is reportedly going to be sidelined for the next couple of months as he has contracted a serious injury during his latest encounter against Randy Orton in WWE Backlash. According to a WWE statement, Edge tore his triceps during ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ opposite Randy Orton, which is likely to keep him out of action for at least the next 6-8 months. The WWE Backlash 2020 was taped prior to its original airing on Sunday and as per reports, Edge was injured way before the WWE fans witnessed the contest live.

The original matchup between Edge and Randy Orton was reportedly 35 minutes long. However, it was cut to adjust the WWE Backlash 2020 timeline for television.

Also Read | Edge vs Randy Orton: Randy Orton Extends Support To BLM, Says He Understands Why Colin Kaepernick Kneeled

WWE news: Edge vs Randy Orton Backlash 2020

As per the WWE statement, Edge has undergone a successful surgery and is currently under rehabilitation at home. Although there are no reports of Edge’s in-ring return, medical experts assume it will take over six months.

Edge and Randy Orton were pushed to the brink in their latest encounter at WWE Backlash 2020. Although Randy Orton won the fight, he was overpowered by Edge on a number of occasions. However, Randy Orton finally avenged his loss at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Edge in ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ at WWE Backlash 2020.

Also Read | Edge vs Randy Orton: Edge Suffers Brutal Tricep Injury During Randy Orton Fight At WWE Backlash 2020: Reports

In the latest segment of WWE RAW, Edge’s close ally Christian appeared and seemed furious about his best friend Edge’s loss, challenging Randy Orton for an in-ring matchup. Christian and Edge faced each other in an unsanctioned bout. However, Randy Orton quickly took his opponent down after Ric Flair assisted him with a double-cross. Although there are no reports regarding Edge’s revival in the WWE storyline, matchmakers can possibly bring back Christian to continue the feud with Randy Orton.

WWE news: Backlash 2020 Results ft. Edge injury

Apollo Crews defeated Andrade to retain the United States Championship (Kick-Off)

Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics to retain WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Sheamus defeated Jeff Hardy

Asuka vs Nia Jax for the RAW Women's Championship ended in a double count-out

Braun Strowman defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match to retain the Universal Championship

Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley to retain the WWE Championship

Randy Orton defeated Edge

Also Read | Edge vs Randy Orton: Randy Orton Smashes Edge With Pedigree In Historic Match At WWE Backlash 2020: Watch

Also Read | Edge vs Randy Orton: Randy Orton Destroys Christian In 'Unsanctioned' Match With Help Of Ric Flair On WWE RAW

Image courtesy: WWE