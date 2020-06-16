Randy Orton Extends Support To BLM, Says He Understands Why Colin Kaepernick Kneeled

WWE star Randy Orton revealed this week that he has finally understood what the Colin Kaepernick kneeling protest was all about. Colin Kaepernick's protest has been garnering a lot of attention in the United States and across the globe after the brutal killing of George Floyd by a white police officer. Orton previously lashed out at the Colin Kaepernick kneeling protest in 2016 but has now changed his stance in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Randy Orton Black Lives matter: WWE star reveals he understands the Colin Kaepernick kneeling protest, supports the initiative

Randy Orton pledged his support to the Black Lives Matter initiative this week. Iin a tweet last month, the WWE superstar said that while he was in the "all lives matter" camp, that cannot happen unless the Black Lives Matter message is understood. In a chat with CBS Sports, Randy Orton revealed how he came to the realisation and how he finally understood why Colin Kapernick took a knee. The 40-year-old said that when Colin Kaepernick took the knee in 2016, he thought about it as disrespecting the national flag and the servicemen and woman who sacrifice their lives for the freedom of the US. Randy Orton revealed he understood now that the Colin Kaepernick kneeling protest was not about disrespecting the flag or servicemen, it was taking a stand against police brutality, something he did not see, 'being a white guy'.

All lives DO matter, but the point I was trying to make is that I finally realized that until #BlackLivesMatters, they can’t. Get it? https://t.co/KSf6VkMINq — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 29, 2020

Randy Orton Black Lives matter: WWE star feels 'ashamed' for not supporting Colin Kaepernick and the Black Lives Matter initiative sooner

Randy Orton revealed that after speaking to his black brothers and sisters, people who he had known for more than a decade, he realised cops took advantage of the situation and discriminated on the basis of colour. 'The Viper' said that he feels ashamed that it did not occur to him to pledge his support to the movement earlier and added that he stands by his Twitter comments. Randy Orton further said that if someone disagrees with his opinion, they need to do more digging and asked them to check the Twitter accounts of Big E, Mark Henry, and Xavier Woods, where they have recounted their opinions and stories on the racial and social injustice prevailing in the US. Randy Orton further added that as a white person with a platform he can influence change and help the Black Lives matter initiative. The 2013 Money in the Bank champion added that he did his research before coming to the conclusion of supporting the movement, and believes resting on his laurels and doing nothing is not an option.

(Image Credit: Randy Orton Twitter)