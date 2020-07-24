Edge Wants To Make WWE NXT Debut, Intends To Fight Finn Balor At TakeOver XXX

A couple of days ago, WWE NXT superstar Robert Stone took to Twitter and requested WWE legends like Edge, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin and others to collaborate with him. The Rated-R Superstar recently accepted Robert Stone’s request but had a huge list of things he wants Stone to do first. One of Edge’s demands was to get him a TakeOver match against former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor. This seems doable as Finn Balor is currently on the WWE NXT roster and Stone has worked with him before. However, the additional demands are a little off the wall, to say the least.

“Ok Robert Stone, Let’s collab. Get me a match vs Finn Balor at TakeOver. I only want fuschia m&m’s (they don’t make those, so figure it out). Crushed velvet furniture on my bus, oh yeah a bus (everyone has them now), etc,” Edge wrote.

Brood vs D❌❌❌❌ — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 23, 2020

After Edge made the comment, fans took to Twitter and asked Robert Stone to give the Hall of Famer what he wants. Some requested WWE to schedule Finn Balor vs Edge for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver XXX which will take place on August 22. Edge has said in multiple interviews that he loves WWE NXT and would love to work with NXT superstars like Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole, Keith Lee and others.

“Book it!! 'EDGE vs FINN BALOR,” wrote a fan. “Finn vs edge Take my money and the rest of my allowance,” another commented. “Robert Stone, work your magic and give the fans Edge vs Balor. This is your summer project,” added the third.

What's next for Edge and Finn Balor?

While fighting Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2020, Edge suffered a torn triceps and had to undergo surgery. He’s currently recovering and it is rumoured that the Hall of Famer will be sidelined for 6 to 8 months. Despite that, Edge will continue his feud with Randy Orton once he’s back and the two could main-event another major WWE PPV. Finn Balor, on the other hand, is currently going after the WWE NXT North American title which was relinquished by Keith Lee earlier this week. Finn Balor is scheduled to face Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher next week to qualify for the next stage of the North American title tournament.

Image Source: WWE.com