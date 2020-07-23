WWE NXT Results: Kross Defeats Dijakovic; Lee Relinquishes His North American Title

On this week’s episode, fans saw Keith Lee relinquish his WWE NXT North American Title. WWE NXT General Manager William Regal revealed that there will be a tournament for the WWE NXT North American Title and the new champion will be crowned at the WWE NXT TakeOver XXX PPV. Meanwhile, Karrion Kross appeared on the show and defeated Dominik Dijakovic to send a message to the WWE NXT Champion. Apart from these headliners, the night also featured some incredible matches like Dexter Lumis vs Killian Dain, Timothy Thatcher vs Oney Lorcan, and others. Several major WWE superstars like Finn Balor, Bronson Reed, Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano also made an appearance.

William Regal appeared on the screen and asked WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee to make the major announcement. Lee said that he’s willingly relinquishing his WWE NXT North American title so that other superstars can get a chance to stand out. “I will defend the NXT Championship, but at this point in time, I will be relinquishing the NXT North American title,” said Keith Lee.

William Regal then announced that there will a tournament to crown the new North American Champion. A series of triple threat matches will serve as qualifiers for a ladder match at NXT TakeOver XXX. Bronson Reed became the first man to qualify for the ladder match by defeating Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano later on the show.

"I will defend the #NXTChampionship... but at this point in time, I will be RELINQUISHING the NXT #NorthAmericanTItle."



WWE NXT Grades: B+

WWE NXT results: Karrion Kross defeats Dominik Dijakovic

Karrion Kross made a dominant start but Dominik Dijakovic took over by hitting him with a spinning heel kick. Dijakovic then delivered a suplex and a chokebomb for a near-fall. Karrion Kross soon recovered and knocked Dijakovic out with a running boot. Keith Lee walked out as Kross kept punishing Dijakovic. In the end, Karrion Kross swiped at Lee before locking Dominik Dijakovic in the Kross Jacket to win the match.

WWE NXT Grades: A-

Dexter Lumis defeats Killian Dain

Breezango defeat Ever-Rise

Shotzi Blackheart defeats Aliyah w/Robert Stone

Bronson Reed defeats Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano to earn a spot in the North American Title Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX

Timothy Thatcher defeats Oney Lorcan

Karrion Kross defeats Dominik Dijakovic

Finn Balor vs Dexter Lumis vs Timothy Thatcher announced for next week’s episode

