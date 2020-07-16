WWE NXT Results And Highlights: Keith Lee Retains His Title; Io Shirai Defeats Tegan Nox

This week’s WWE NXT featured two entertaining championship matches as Keith Lee and Io Shirai defended their titles against Dominik Dijakovic and Tegan Nox, respectively. The night also featured some incredible matches like Damian Priest vs Cameron Grimes, Timothy Thatcher vs Denzel Dejournette, Indi Hartwell vs Shotzi Blackheart, and others. Apart from these headliners, several major WWE superstars like Scarlett, Karrion Kross and Dakota Kai made an appearance.

WWE NXT results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT results: WWE NXT and North American Champion Keith Lee defeats Dominik Dijakovic

Keith Lee opened up the show by willingly giving Dominik Dijakovic a shot at both of his titles. The match commenced as both the powerhouses began hitting each other with vicious chops. Dominik Dijakovic soon took over by delivering a rolling senton off the second rope. He then hit the champion with a big blockbuster for a near-fall. Dijakovic tried to take down Keith Lee with a frog splash, but the champion caught him delivered the Big Bang Catastrophe for the victory. After the match, the two men hugged it out. The lights went out, and Scarlett walked down the ramp. She delivered Karrions Kross’ message to Lee by putting the shattered hourglass on the mat.

For he is LIMITLESS...@RealKeithLee is STILL your NXT Champion AND NXT North American Champion! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/T623wlAyXc — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 16, 2020

WWE NXT results: WWE NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defeats Tegan Nox

Io Shirai started strong as she slowed down Tegan Nox with a series of punches and kicks, but the challenger fought back with some forearm attacks. Tegan Nox then turned the tide by dodging the running knees of the champion, sending Shirai into the steel steps. She trapped Io Shirai in the Tree of Woe and delivered the CannonBOAR. She then delivered a big crossbody followed by a chokeslam which earned her only two counts. Io Shirai soon recovered and blocked the challenger's Shiniest Wizard with a palm strike. She then delivered a moonsault to retain her title. As Shirai celebrated on the stage, Dakota Kai appeared from behind and attacked her.

