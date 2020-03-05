Elimination Chamber 2020 In Place As WWE Announces Gauntlet Match Caveat On SmackDown

It’s almost time for WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 but WWE fans will not have to wait till March 9, Sunday (IST) to experience a thriller. According to reports, WWE has already planned to set up a Tag Team Gauntlet match for Friday’s Elimination Chamber "go-home" edition of WWE SmackDown. As we inch closer to Wrestlemania 36, WWE is lining up some interesting twists and turns in their storyline, and the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown is expected to bring some more surprises for wrestling fans.

Elimination Chamber 2020: WWE Elimination Chamber is going to have its roots in SmackDown

As per reports, The Tag Team Gauntlet match on the upcoming segment of SmackDown will feature six teams from the blue brand who are already slated to face each other at Elimination Chamber 2020. The New Day, Heavy Machinery, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Lucha House Party, The Usos and SmackDown Tag Team champions John Morrison and Te Miz will face each other on SmackDown before their final battle at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020. The winner of the Gauntlet match will earn the opportunity of entering last in the upcoming Elimination Chamber 2020 contest. The last entrants in the Elimination Chamber, therefore, will stand a more than decent chance at emerging winners, courtesy of their untouched stamina in the fight.

Elimination Chamber 2020: WWE SmackDown line up for Friday

Tag Team Gauntlet Match for Elimination Chamber 2020: The New Day vs The Usos vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs John Morrison and The Miz vs Heavy Machinery vs Lucha House Party

Lacey Evans and Naomi vs Sasha Banks and Bayley (WWE SmackDown Women’s champion)

A “New Firefly Fun House” with Bray Wyatt

