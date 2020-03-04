When Is WWE Elimination Chamber 2020? Elimination Chamber 2020 Date And Time

After a power-packed Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, the wrestling community is ready to embrace their upcoming PPV - WWE Elimination Chamber - on March 9, 2020 (IST) at the Wells Fargo Centre Arena in Philadelphia. After the Elimination Chamber PPV, the WWE Universe will look forward to WrestleMania 36. Here’s everything you need to know about WWE Elimination Chamber.

Also Read | WWE Elimination Chamber: When John Cena Went Up Against Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels And Others

When is Elimination Chamber 2020? Elimination Chamber 2020 date and Elimination Chamber 2020 time

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 date: March 9, 2020 (IST)

Venue: Wells Fargo Centre Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 time: 4:30 AM (IST)

Also Read | WWE: The Debut Of The WWE Elimination Chamber At Survivor Series 2002 PPV

WWE Elimination Chamber: When is Elimination Chamber 2020 and where to watch?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will be broadcasted live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD (in English), Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD (in Hindi). You can tune into these channels to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 live in India. You can catch the WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 live on the WWE Network across all streaming devices. You can also watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 live on the Sony LIV app.

When is Elimination Chamber 2020? WWE Elimination Chamber: Fight card

Elimination Chamber 2020: A match for a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania - Natalya vs Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler vs Asuka vs Ruby Riott vs Sarah Logan

Elimination Chamber 2020: 3-on-1 WWE Intercontinental championship fight: Braun Strowman (C) vs Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

Elimination Chamber 2020: A match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team title - The Miz and John Morrison (C) vs The New Day vs The Usos vs Heavy Machinery vs Lucha House party vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Elimination Chamber 2020: A match for the WWE RAW Tag Team title - The Street Profits (C) vs Seth Rollins and Murphy

Elimination Chamber 2020: A No Disqualification match - AJ Styles vs Aleister Black

Elimination Chamber 2020: A singles match for the WWE United States Championship - Andrade (C) vs Humberto Carrilo

Elimination Chamber 2020: Daniel Bryan vs Drew Gulak

Also Read | WWE To Induct Former World Champion And Commentator JBL Into Hall Of Fame 2020

Also Read | Snoop Dogg's Most Iconic Moments In WWE That Will Be Remembered For A Long Time

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)