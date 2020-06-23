Asuka Defeats Charlotte Flair Before Being Challenged By Sasha Banks For Extreme Rules

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka defeated Charlotte Flair for the first time in her WWE RAW career to retain her title on Monday night. This ended the Asuka vs Charlotte Flair feud which has been going on the past few weeks. 'The Queen' is set to start a feud with Nia Jax as Jax attacked her right before she was scheduled to face Asuka for the title. Asuka, on the other hand, was challenged by Sasha Banks for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship later on the show, which 'The Empress of Tomorrow' accepted. The two are scheduled to face each other at Extreme Rules where, according to reports, Asuka could come out on top.

WWE RAW results: Asuka defeats Charlotte Flair to retain her title

Despite getting attacked by Nia Jax earlier, Charlotte Flair appeared in the ring to face Asuka with her left arm heavily taped up. As soon as the bell rang, The Empress of Tomorrow took the fight to The Queen and started targetting her injured left arm. Charlotte Flair tried to fight back, but Asuka took her down every time. The two went back-and-forth after returning from the break before Charlotte Flair sent the champion face-first into the middle turnbuckle and onto the floor.

Asuka soon recovered and trapped Charlotte Flair in the armbar, but Flair fought back and broke free. Charlotte Flair tried to trap Asuka in the Figure Four, but the champion countered by trapping her again in a modified triangle. Flair responded with a powerbomb but Asuka held on and applied the Asuka Lock. Flair tried to fight but had no choice but to tap out.

WWE RAW results: Sasha Banks challenges Asuka to a title match at Extreme Rules

After defeating The IIconics and retaining their WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship, Sasha Banks celebrated with her partner and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. While delivering a promo, Sasha Banks admitted she is jealous of Bayley’s two titles and expressed a desire for a title match. She teased the match with her partner, only to challenge Asuka for a match at Extreme Rules. The Empress of Tomorrow entered the ring and accepted the challenge before being laid out by the Tag-Team Champions.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com