WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Live Streaming, Preview, Match Card, When And Where To Watch

In the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2020 PPV, fans will see WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defend his title against Dolph Ziggler. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman are also expected to appear as they will face Sasha Banks and Bray Wyatt respectively. The Horror Show will also feature WWE’s first-ever ‘Eye for an Eye’ match where Seth Rollins will go up against Rey Mysterio. Apart from these headliners, the WWE Extreme Rules 2020 PPV will also feature some incredible matches like Bayley vs Nikki Cross, Apollo Crews vs MVP, and others. A-list WWE superstars Jeff Hardy, Sheamus and AJ Styles are also scheduled to appear on the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2020 PPV.

WWE Extreme Rules live streaming: WWE Extreme Rules schedule

WWE Extreme Rules (US timing) – July 19, 7:00 pm ET

WWE Extreme Rules (India timing) – July 20, 4:30 am IST

WWE Extreme Rules live streaming: WWE Extreme Rules live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE Extreme Rules live telecast in India will begin on Monday, July 20 at 4:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. The WWE Extreme Rules live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE Extreme Rules live streaming: How to watch WWE Extreme Rules live stream online

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

WWE Extreme Rules live streaming: WWE Extreme Rules Match Card

WWE Extreme Rules preview: WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Dolph Ziggler

WWE Extreme Rules preview: WWE RAW Women's Championship: Asuka (c) vs Sasha Banks

WWE Extreme Rules preview: WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs Nikki Cross

WWE Extreme Rules preview: Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt

WWE Extreme Rules preview: Eye for an Eye match: Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

WWE Extreme Rules preview: WWE United States Championship: Apollo Crews (c) vs MVP

WWE Extreme Rules live streaming: WWE Extreme Rules Predictions

WWE Extreme Rules prediction: Drew McIntyre will defeat Dolph Ziggler

WWE Extreme Rules prediction: Asuka will defeat Sasha Banks

WWE Extreme Rules prediction: Bayley will defeat Nikki Cross

WWE Extreme Rules prediction: Braun Strowman will defeat Bray Wyatt

WWE Extreme Rules prediction: Seth Rollins will defeat Rey Mysterio

WWE Extreme Rules prediction: Apollo Crews will defeat MVP

