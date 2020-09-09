Finn Balor Dominates Adam Cole To Be Crowned The New WWE NXT Champion

Last week, Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa faced each other in a 60-minute Fatal-4-Way Iron Man Match for the NXT Championship. The match ended in a draw as both Finn Balor and Adam Cole scored two pinfalls each by the end of 60 minutes. Because of this, WWE NXT general manager William Regal fixed a title match between Adam Cole and Finn Balor for this week’s show.

On the latest episode, Finn Balor defeated The Undisputed ERA leader in a phenomenal match to become the new WWE NXT champion. After the match, Adam Cole praised The Prince, claiming that it was Balor’s night. Triple H also took to Twitter and congratulated the new champion, stating that “Finn Balor is NXT”.

Through different eras, a changing brand, and bringing @WWENXT to places it’s never been before ... and where it’s going next... @FinnBalor IS #WWENXT.

Congratulations!!! #NXTSuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/ZEoY6FLSlb — Triple H (@TripleH) September 9, 2020

WWE NXT results: Finn Balor defeats Adam Cole to become NXT Champion

The two superstars locked hands and started testing each other with various wrestling offences. However, The Prince soon took over by hitting Adam Cloe with a series of kicks while trapping him against the barricade. Adam Cole fought back and trapped Balor in a figure-four leg lock. Finn Balor broke the trap by holding the ropes and unloaded on Adam Cole with a sling blade, a corner dropkick and a Coup De Grace for near-fall. Adam Cole answered with a superkick and a Last Shot. He continued to punish Balor until The Prince fought back and delivered a top rope 1916 to win the match and become the new champion.

WWE NXT results: What’s next for Finn Balor and Adam Cole?

According to reports, Finn Balor will keep the title until Karrion Kross returns. The Prince currently holds the title Karrion Kross had vacated because of his injury and there’s a huge chance that The Doomsday could win his title back. Until then, Finn Balor could feud with other A-list NXT stars like Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Bronson Reed and others. Adam Cole, on the other hand, could also continue working with various NXT superstars, but there are rumours that the former champion could join the main roster soon.

