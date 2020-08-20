WWE NXT Results And Highlights: Dream Defeats Balor; Cole Vows To End McAfee At TakeOver

On this week’s NXT, Johnny Gargano and Velveteen Dream defeated Ridge Holland and Finn Bálor respectively to secure their position in the upcoming WWE NXT North American title ladder match which will take place on TakeOver XXX. Former WWE NXT champion Adam Cole also made an appearance as he came face-to-face with Pat McAfee ahead if their PPV match. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches like Dakota Kai vs Jessi Kamea, Rhea Ripley & Shotzi Blackheart vs Mercedes Martinez & Aliyah, and others. Several major WWE superstars like Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, Cameron Grimes and Legado del Fantasma also made an appearance.

WWE NXT results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT results: Johnny Gargano defeats Ridge Holland

From the start, Ridge Holland dominated with his power, but Johnny Gargano fought back with a suicide dive. Ridge Holland soon took over with some nasty scoop slam and dazed Gargano with some power slams. However, when it looked like Ridge Holland would cement his position in the finals, Candice LeRae came and distracted the referee. Johnny Gargano took advantage of the situation and delivered a low blow followed by One Final Beat to win the match.

(WWE NXT Grades: B-)

WWE NXT results: Velveteen Dream defeats Finn Bálor

Velveteen Dream took the fight to Balor, but the Prince dodged and started targeting his leg. However, Cameron Grimes arrived to the ring and started taunting the two stars by holding the WWE NXT North American Championship in hand. This distracted Finn Bálor and Velveteen Dream went on to take over the match. Later, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed and Damian Priest made their way to the rin, which distracted Dream. As it looked like The Prince will win the match, Timothy Thatcher appeared and attacked Balor. Velveteen Dream took advantage of the situation and delivered a Death Valley Driver and a Purple Rainmaker for the win.

(WWE NXT Grades: C-)

WWE NXT results: Adam Cole and Pat McAfee came face-to-face

Pat McAfee brought a few NFL veterans with him to even the odds against the Undisputed Era. After he came face to face with Adam Cole, he started slamming the former NXT champion. Adam Cole then picked up the mic and vowed to end Pat McAfee at WWE NXT TakeOver XX. As the situation got heated, NXT officials stopped the two rivals from starting a brawl.

(WWE NXT Grades: B+)

