WWE NXT Results: Adam Cole Vs Finn Balor Announced; Timothy Thatcher Defeats Bronson Reed

On the Super Tuesday edition of WWE NXT, top superstars Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole and Finn Balor faced each other in an action-packed Fatal-4-Way Iron Man Match for the NXT title. The fight ended in controversy as both Adam Cole and Finn Balor finished the match in a 2-2 draw. The night also featured a bout between Timothy Thatcher & Bronson Reed which took their ongoing feud to a whole different level. Apart from these headliners, the show featured some incredible matches like Candice LeRae vs Kacy Catanzaro, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott & Breezango vs Legado del Fantasma, and others.

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Karrion Kross relinquishes title; Tommaso Ciampa returns: WWE News

WWE NXT results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT results: Timothy Thatcher defeats Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed dominated the match from the start. Timothy Thatcher tried to fight back, but Bronson Reed kept him down with his colossal power and athleticism. However, in the latter part of the match, Austin Theory appeared and attacked Bronson Reed. He punished Reed outside the ring before throwing him inside. Timothy Thatcher then trapped Reed in his Fujiwara armbar and won via submission.

WWE NXT Grades: C-

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Dream defeats Balor; Cole vows to end McAfee at TakeOver: WWE News

WWE NXT results: Adam Cole and Finn Balor finished in a 2-2 draw

Tommaso Ciampa started strong, but Johnny Gargano took over and took the fight to Adam Cole. No one though controlled the ring for too long without others getting involved. After 25-minutes in the match, Finn Balor scored the first point by delivering a Coup De Grace to Cole. Ciampa then hit The Prince with the Fairytale Ending, but Gargano stole his point by pinning Balor. Adam Cole then scored a point by taking out Gargano with a Panama Sunrise. Ahead of the commercials, Ciampa tied the scorecard by planting Cole with the Fairytale Ending.

After the commercials, the superstars continued the action as Ciampa and Balor fought in the ring, while Gargano and Cole clashed outside. With just a few minutes left, Finn Balor scored another point by hitting Ciampa with the Coup De Grace. Adam Cole then ran in and delivered the Last Shot to Balor to tie the scores. After the match, William Regal announced that Balor and Cole would face next week for the vacant WWE title.

WWE NXT Grades: B

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Lee and Kross sign contract; Balor confronts Dream: WWE News

WWE NXT results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott & Breezango defeat Legado del Fantasma in a Six-Man Street Fight (WWE NXT Grades: A-)

Candice LeRae defeats Kacy Catanzaro (WWE NXT Grades: C+)

Rhea Ripley challenges Mercedes Martinez to a Steel Cage match (WWE NXT Grades: B)

Timothy Thatcher defeats Bronson Reed (WWE NXT Grades: C-)

Mercedes Martinez accepted Rhea Ripley’s challenge (WWE NXT Grades: B)

Adam Cole and Finn Balor finished in a 2-2 draw in the 60-minute 4-Way Iron Man Match for the NXT Title (WWE NXT Grades: B)

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Dakota Kai wins title shot, Pat attacks Adam Cole: WWE News

Image Source: WWE.com