WWE NXT Results And Highlights: Karrion Kross Relinquishes Title; Tommaso Ciampa Returns

This week’s WWE NXT marked the return of Tommaso Ciampa as the former WWE NXT Champion defeated Jake Atlas within minutes. WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross also appeared on the ring as he relinquished his title, claiming that he suffered a shoulder injury while fighting Keith Lee at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches like Dakota Kai & Raquel González vs Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley, Breezango vs Imperium, Shotzi Blackheart vs Mia Yim, and others. Several major WWE superstars like Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, William Regal and Santos Escobar also made an appearance.

WWE NXT results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT results: Karrion Kross forced to relinquish the NXT Title

WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross kicked off this week’s show where he confirmed the rumours that his shoulder got separated while fighting Keith Lee at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX. Karrion Kross said that though he loves the pain, he knows that he has to give up the NXT Championship. The champion then placed his title in the ring next to an hourglass before leaving, relinquishing his title. Later on the show, NXT General Manager William Regal made his way to the ring and announced that Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano will face each other in a 4-way 60-minute Iron Man Match to win the relinquished title.

WWE NXT results: Tommaso Ciampa returns, defeats Jake Atlas

After getting demolished by Karrion Kross at TakeOver: In Your House, Tommaso Ciampa went on a long break. However, he made his return on this week’s episode and was seen embracing his old psychotic persona as he went up against Jake Atlas. The match was short as after the bell rang, Tommaso Ciampa delivered a Willow's Bell to win.

WWE NXT results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Karrion Kross forced to relinquish the NXT Title (WWE NXT Grades: B)

Breezango defeat Imperium to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions (WWE NXT Grades: A)

Tommaso Ciampa returns, defeats Jake Atlas (WWE NXT Grades: D)

Shotzi Blackheart defeats Mia Yim (WWE NXT Grades: B-)

William Regal announced Finn Balor vs Tommaso Ciampa vs Adam Cole vs Johnny Gargano for next week (WWE NXT Grades: A-)

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defeats Isaiah "Swerve" Scott (WWE NXT Grades: B+)

Kyle O'Reilly defeats Drake Maverick (WWE NXT Grades: B)

Dakota Kai & Raquel González defeat NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley (WWE NXT Grades: A)

