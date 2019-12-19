WWE NXT: Watch Adam Cole Defeat Finn Balor And Retain His NXT Championship Title

Just when Finn Balor was about to win the match, Johnny Gargano came in to take his revenge. Gargano was welcomed by the cheers of shocked fans. He brutalised The Prince with a steel chair. After the much-awaited comeback, Gargano was interviewed by a WWE host, where he revealed that Balor will answer for the things he did in his past. This has forced fans to believe that the former NXT Champion Finn Balor may face Johnny Gargano in the future.

WWE NXT: Adam Cole Vs Finn Balor

The match saw both the superstars showing their best. Throughout the match, Finn Balor was able to show more dominance. After Finn Balor kicked out of the Last Shot delivered by Adam Cole, it looked like the NXT Champion is going to fall. That didn’t happen, as the surprising appearance of Johnny Gargano left The Prince in shock. It gave Adam Cole the time to secure a win. After Adam Cole left the ring, Gargano grabbed a chair and punished the former NXT Champion with it.

WWE NXT: Finn Balor attacks Johnny Gargano

It all started when Roderick Strong won the NXT North American title by defeating Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic. After Strong’s win, all the members of The Undisputed ERA came to the ring and celebrated with the winner. Later, all the members started punishing Lee and Dijakovic by delivering kicks and punches. After seeing the wrestlers being brutalised by the ERA, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano came to the ring for help.

When it looked like a fight is going to go down between the two teams, Finn Balor arrived at the scene. Balor came to the ring and stood next to Gargano. To fans, it looked like the trio of Balor, Gargano and Ciampa are going to fight the ERA, but that didn’t happen. Balor stunned the WWE Universe when he hit Gargano on the nose with a Pele Kick. It left The Undisputed ERA free to brutalise Ciampa.

