Edge Names Finn Balor As Most Impressive Superstar In WWE NXT, Lauds Talent On NXT Roster

For the first time since WrestleMania 27, WWE Hall of Famer Edge is set to be involved in a WrestleMania match. The 46-year-old made his much-awaited return from injury at this year's Royal Rumble before being embroiled in a personal feud with Randy Orton. While Edge prepares for his first singles match since 2011, the former World Champion has been busy lauding superstars like Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano for their work in WWE NXT.

With WrestleMania 36 just around the corner, Edge has been busy addressing the media, hyping up the show while also discussing the future of WWE. Speaking to in an interview, Edge lauded Triple H's work in NXT as the developmental brand has branched out into its own brand in the company.

Edge names his top picks from WWE NXT

When asked which wrestler in WWE NXT and NXT UK has impressed him the most, Edge said, "There are so many talents. I mean you could seriously point to everyone on the roster. You really can't you know, if I (must) obviously Ciampa (Tomasso) he and I have a very close relationship too you know, we're both neck guys for lack of a better term. I love it because he cares and you know, and he'll try the ideas to which is huge. It's not just lip service."

"I love Gargano (Johnny). Oh, I absolutely right now, to me, the guy who is dialled in and completely found what it is he's supposed to do is Finn Balor and it's exciting to watch him right now." Edge added. Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor faced each other at NXT Takeover: Portland in February 2020. In what is already regarded as the best match of the year, Finn Balor picked up a win over Gargano.

"To me, he (Finn Balor) with Gargano set the template of wood and NXT much should be going forward", said Edge.

Along with the likes of Finn Balor, Gargano and Ciampa, a host of other superstars have been praised for their work in WWE NXT. Edge mentioned the likes of Velveteen Dream, Keith Lee and NXT Champion Adam Cole as the others who impressed him the most.

Speaking regarding NXT UK, Edge added, "I love Moustache Mountain, you know, and we had Pete Dunne come from there and Walter, Imperium (stable). I've been I was watching those Imperium guys before they were Imperium and really enjoyed their stuff. I love Flash Morgan Webster."

Over the course of the last few months, Edge and Randy Orton have worked their rivalry well, which will culminate in a 'Last Man Standing' match at WrestleMania 36. Edge and Orton are now considered veterans but still remain big draws for WWE. However, superstars like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Finn Balor have already established themselves as top stars. Edge reckons the future of WWE is bright and 'that's invigorating'.

