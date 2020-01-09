WWE NXT Highlights: Finn Balor Challenges Johnny Gargano, Keith Lee Wins

This week’s WWE NXT packed some incredible matches and huge announcements. The night started with the trio of WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm and Candice LeRae going up against the team of Kay Lee Rae, Io Shirai and Bianca Belair. Fans also saw Finn Balor confront Johnny Gargano and challenge him to a match at the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland PPV. In the main event of the show, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Damian Priest and Cameron Grimes clashed in a Fatal 4-Way match to become the No. 1 contender for the NXT North American Title.

Major matches/segments happened in this week’s WWE NXT

WWE NXT Highlights: Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Candice LeRae defeat Kay Lee Rae, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley started the show by thanking the WWE Universe. However, she was interrupted by Toni Storm who challenged Ripley to a match at Worlds Collide. Toni Storm is scheduled to face Lee Rae for the NXT UK Women's Championship. Lee Rae walked in the ring and started taunting Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm. Right then, Io Shirai and Bianca Belair entered the ring and claimed that they deserve the next title shot. All the six women started disagreeing with each other and a brawl started.

After the commercials, a Tag-Team match was announced between the six superstars. The trio of WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm and Candice LeRae were in one team and Kay Lee Rae, Io Shirai and Bianca Belair were in the other. In the middle of the match, Io Shirai betrayed the team and left the ring. Bianca Belair tried to fight but she was caught by the Riptide. It gave the NXT women's champion the win.

WWE NXT Highlights: Keith Lee defeats Dominik Dijakovic, Damian Priest and Cameron Grimes

The match started with every participant entering the ring and explaining how much they needed to win this match. Keith Lee dominated the match, but every man got a chance to shine. As it looked like Cameron Grimes was going to win, Keith Lee came out of nowhere and deliver a Spirit Bomb to Grimes. He then ended up winning the match. Keith Lee will now face Roderick Strong for the WWE NXT North American Championship.

Other matches/segments that happened in this week’s WWE NXT

Imperium defeats Forgotten Sons in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Austin Theory defeats Joaquin Wilde

The Undisputed ERA defeats Gallus in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Finn Bálor challenged Johnny Gargano to a match at NXT TakeOver: Portland

Mia Yim defeats Kayden Carter

