WWE RAW Results: Rey Mysterio Gives Health Update; Orton Slams Edge; Black Defeats Rollins

On this week’s WWE RAW, fans saw Seth Rollins host Rey Mysterio’s retirement ceremony before facing Aleister Black in a singles match. Rey Mysterio also made an appearance via Zoom and gave an update on his health. As his “Greatest Match Ever” with Edge approaches, Randy Orton also appeared to cut a promo. The Asuka vs Nia Jax feud also continued as Jax attacked the champion while she was facing Charlotte Flair.

WWE RAW Results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins talks about Rey Mysterio; Aleister Black defeats Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins opened WWE RAW and asked fans to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio. He claimed Rey Mysterio would likely not be able to bring himself to call it quits so he is here to do it for him. He praised the future Hall of Famer and said Rey Mysterio was a 'sacrifice for the greater good'. Aleister Black's music played and the former NXT champion hit the ring to face Rollins.

The match started and Seth Rollins took over with the help of his followers Austin Theory and Murphy. Humberto Carrillo entered the ring with a steel chair to help Black. After returning from the break, Rollins and Black started fighting in the while their partners watched from the ringside. The Two went back and forth throughout the match before Seth Rollins took control. Moments later at ringside, Carrillo picked a fight with Theory and Murphy. A distracted Rollins fell prey to a rollup from Black, who scored the win. After the match, the hells punished Carrillo and Black to end the segment.

WWE RAW Results: Rey Mysterio gave a health update

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick joined fans for an update on the former’s health following his assault at the hands of Seth Rollins. Rey Mysterio slammed Seth Rollins before revealing that he and his family have been through a lot for the past few weeks. Before saying when he could return, Rey Mysterio walked out in frustration. Dominick then looked at the camera and issued a warning to Rollins. “You like to speak in scripture: an eye for an eye,” said Dominick.

WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton delivers a message to Edge before WWE Backlash

As his “Greatest Match Ever” with Edge approaches, Randy Orton cut a promo in which he vowed to rewrite Edge’s storybook ending. Randy Orton said that Edge is a great wrestler, but not good as him. He claimed that he has been the best in the roster since Day 1 and he’s going to show his best on June 14 when he faces Edge.

