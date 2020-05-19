WWE RAW Results: Edge Accepts Orton’s Challenge, Owens Returns, McIntyre Defeats Corbin

On this week’s WWE RAW, fans saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defend his championship against WWE SmackDown’s King Corbin. Fans also saw Seth Rollins reveal why he attacked Rey Mysterio last week. Edge later entered the ring and replied to Randy Orton’s WWE Backlash Challenge. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross also defended their title against The IIconics on this week’s WWE RAW.

Randy Orton entered the ring and continued his questioning from last week. He slammed Edge and said that the Hall of Famer is scared of performing against the best (him). Edge appeared in the ring and told Randy Orton that he’s done talking to him. He accepted Randy Orton’s challenge and vowed to show the WWE universe how much he loves the business at WWE Backlash. Edge said he is ready to prove Randy Orton wrong again.

WWE RAW Results: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeats King Corbin

Before the match could start, Bobby Lashley entered the ring with MVP and said that he will be going after the WWE championship. The bell rang and King Corbin attacked Drew McIntyre. However, the WWE Champion soon recovered and started punishing King Corbin. The two started going back and forth before McIntyre took control with a Future Shock DDT. The WWE Champion then delivered a Claymore to Corbin to win the match and retain his title.

A Claymore fit for a King indeed.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9JwugL7Xvh — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 19, 2020

WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins talks about Rey Mysterio

Seth Rollins entered the ring and called his attack on Rey Mysterio "cathartic and necessary". Humberto Carrillo interrupted and slammed Seth Rollins for attacking his idol. He challenged Seth Rollins for a match, but Murphy took the fight instead. Humberto Carrillo put on an incredible performance, but Murphy defeated him with the help of Seth Rollins.

WWE RAW Results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Edge accepts Randy Orton’s WWE Backlash challenge

Murphy defeats Humberto Carrillo

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeats Ruby Riott

Nia Jax confronts WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka

Bobby Lashley defeats R-Truth

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeat The IIconics by Disqualification

Shayna Baszler defeats Natalya in a Submission Match

Kevin Owens & Apollo Crews defeat Andrade & Angel Garza

Austin Theory attacks Aleister Black while Black was facing Murphy

The Viking Raiders defeat The Street Profits in an Axe Throwing Competition

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeats King Corbin

