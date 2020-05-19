WWE RAW Results: Edge Accepts Orton’s Challenge, Owens Returns, McIntyre Defeats Corbin

Quick links:
On this week’s WWE RAW, fans saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defend his championship against WWE SmackDown’s King Corbin. Fans also saw Seth Rollins reveal why he attacked Rey Mysterio last week. Edge later entered the ring and replied to Randy Orton’s WWE Backlash Challenge. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross also defended their title against The IIconics on this week’s WWE RAW.
Randy Orton entered the ring and continued his questioning from last week. He slammed Edge and said that the Hall of Famer is scared of performing against the best (him). Edge appeared in the ring and told Randy Orton that he’s done talking to him. He accepted Randy Orton’s challenge and vowed to show the WWE universe how much he loves the business at WWE Backlash. Edge said he is ready to prove Randy Orton wrong again.
Before the match could start, Bobby Lashley entered the ring with MVP and said that he will be going after the WWE championship. The bell rang and King Corbin attacked Drew McIntyre. However, the WWE Champion soon recovered and started punishing King Corbin. The two started going back and forth before McIntyre took control with a Future Shock DDT. The WWE Champion then delivered a Claymore to Corbin to win the match and retain his title.
Seth Rollins entered the ring and called his attack on Rey Mysterio "cathartic and necessary". Humberto Carrillo interrupted and slammed Seth Rollins for attacking his idol. He challenged Seth Rollins for a match, but Murphy took the fight instead. Humberto Carrillo put on an incredible performance, but Murphy defeated him with the help of Seth Rollins.
